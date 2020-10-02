The Broncos already were without quarterback Drew Lock, running back Phillip Lindsay and receiver Courtland Sutton. They have lost tight end Noah Fant and receiver KJ Hamler.

Still, they lead the Jets 27-25 early in the fourth quarter. The Jets made it closer after Pierre Desir returned his second interception of the night 35 yards for a touchdown with 10:45 left. The two-point conversion failed.

Fant, the 20th overall choice in 2019, was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury. The Broncos have ruled him out.

Fant caught five passes for 35 yards after catching 14 for 184 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games.

Hamler, a second-round choice this spring, is out with a hamstring injury. He did not have a reception Thursday after entering with six catches for 78 yards. Hamler missed the season opener with a hamstring injury.

Noah Fant carted to locker room with ankle injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk