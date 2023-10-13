Noah Dunckel's leadership and versatility helping Williamston football thrive

Noah Dunckel displayed he had a big leg as a sophomore during his debut season playing varsity football for Williamston.

That led to punting becoming part of the duties for Dunckel in addition to carrying the ball and thriving in the secondary for the Hornets last season as a junior for the Hornets.

Dunckel thrived in that role, earning Associated Press all-state recognition for his success punting.

Now in his final season, Dunckel has continued to shine as a punter and in all other areas for Williamston. His versatility has played a large role in the success for the CAAC Red runner-up Hornets, who enter the final two weeks with a 5-2 mark.

Dunckel, who was voted the latest MSUFCU LSJ high school athlete of the week, showcased his all-around impact in Williamston's 20-7 rivalry victory over Haslett last week. The senior ran for 121 yards and a touchdown, registered 16 tackles (two for loss) and a sack and had a 40-yard punt that landed inside the 20.

Veteran Williamston coach Steve Kersten said Dunckel has been an outstanding leader for his program in addition to all he brings on the field.

"(He's a) super smart kid so he's smart on the football field as well," Kersten said. "He does a great job of getting us in the right defenses and making the right calls for our whole secondary. That's critical as well. You talk about running the ball and he's a tough runner. It seems like he gets better as he gets more carries. He's been patient. He finds holes and he explodes and breaks tackles. He's hard to tackle. He's a big kid and he's put the time in in the weight room as well."

More: These are the Greater Lansing high school football stat leaders entering Week 8

Dunckel has embraced filling a leadership role for the Hornets and put in plenty of work beyond the weight room to make his final season memorable. With a desire to improve his impact on the field this fall, Dunckel made it a point to dial in on Williamston's running scheme so he understood things to the best of his ability.

Dunckel also traveled to camps to fine tune his punting skills.

That work has resulted in a big season for Dunckel, who enters Week 8 with 585 yards rushing and six touchdowns, 50 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble on defense and an average of 39 yards per punt with three landing inside the 20.

More: See where Greater Lansing high school football teams stand in playoff picture entering Week 8

Dunckel has enjoyed impacting games in multiple areas for Williamston.

"Special teams is near and dear to me because I picked up punting last year just out of the blue and had a good season with it," Dunckel said. "I kind of saw that was another aspect that I could pursue in my game. It's kind of just more to contribute to my team. It's another thing that I can add to help us get an edge on any team that we face.

"Affecting three aspects of the game ― for me it feels like I'm doing a lot. I really appreciate the support behind me in all those aspects. They trust me on offense, defense and special teams. I'm lucky to have that."

Last week's winner: Okemos tennis standout Suchir Nagisetty pushing for strong finish

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on X @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Williamston football thriving behind versatile leader Noah Dunckel