Noah Cates with a Goal vs. St. Louis Blues

Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back in first place, though not necessarily back on track. Tom Brady led a dramatic comeback victory over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, ending a three-game losing streak and enabling the Bucs (4-5) to pull even with Atlanta atop the NFC South midway through the season. The team’s 16-13 triumph, coupled with a win over the Falcons last month, gives Tampa Bay a tiebreaker advantage in the division race.