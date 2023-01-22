Noah Cates with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings
Noah Cates (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/21/2023
Noah Cates (Philadelphia Flyers) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 01/21/2023
First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.
High temperatures will only be in the lower to mid 60s, which is average. Winds will be breezy at 10-15 mph out of the northwest.
Here, we highlight a whole bunch of funny flicks worthy of anyone's watchlist, like The Fundamentals of Caring, Deirdra and Laney Rob a Train, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. So if you're in the mood for some giggles, keep scrolling to find our guide to the best Netflix comedies. Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence star as astronomers Randall and Kate, while Meryl Streep is President Orlean, and Jonah Hill is her son and Chief of Staff.
Reid Hoffman, Sallie, Krawcheck, Daymond John, and others weigh in with their favorite movies about money.
Huu Can Tran is accused of killing 11 and wounding nine others in a mass shooting at a Monterey Park dance hall on the eve of the Lunar New Year
Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is enjoying the best season of his NHL career by far, and on Sunday night he broke a league and team record that had stood for more than 90 years.
FS1's Skip Bayless had a temper tantrum after the Cowboys' NFC Divisional Playoff loss to the 49ers on Sunday.
The Lakers front office got a win, but did the Lakers?
Former Chicago Cubs broadcaster Chip Caray will reportedly become the new TV play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals.
As soon as the Dallas Cowboys lost to the 49ers on Sunday, the NFL world knew Stephen A. Smith would have something special in store for Americas Team.
After the 49ers' thrilling win over the Cowboys to advance to the NFC title game, Deebo Samuel had to let Instagram know that he kept receipts.
Joe Burrow slipped into an incredible pair of Seinfeld sweatpants.
Few know Tom Brady better than his longtime tight end, Rob Gronkowski, who shed some light on what may influence the quarterback's decision while picking a new team in 2023.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs broke his silence Monday after being criticized for abruptly leaving the stadium following a season-ending loss.
TGL, the technology-focused golf league that is set to launch in January 2024, is set to announce its fifth and sixth PGA Tour players who will take part in the innovative team concept: Adam Scott and Collin Morikawa.
Long before 49ers rookie Brock Purdy was making waves in the NFL, Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni already was familiar with the quarterback's game.
The Cowboys' loss to the 49ers proved to be costly for one famous Texas gambler.
The Minnesota Twins acquired veteran Michael A. Taylor from the Kansas City Royals on Monday night, adding depth and defense to their outfield in exchange for two relief pitching prospects.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for the AFC and NFC Championships, San Francisco at Philadelphia and Cincinnati at Kansas City
"It's frustrating. He didn't understand exactly what he was getting himself into," Eddie George said of Reed.