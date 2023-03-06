Noah Cates with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Las Vegas has a new power couple, and it is very athletic.
Ja Morant's decision to brandish a gun in a nightclub on Instagram left the Memphis Grizzlies with no choice. They couldn't look the other way anymore
"Next time, don't wait until there's 3 seconds left to talk."
With the debate raging over the PGA Tour caving into the demands of the elite, Rory McIlroy yet again restated his credentials to be worthy of special treatment by hurtling his way into contention for a second Arnold Palmer Invitational title.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
William Byron took the lead on the second-to-last lap of overtime to win the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas on Sunday and put an exclamation mark on a dominant day for Hendrick Motorsports. The top three drivers were from Hendrick, with Byron beating teammates Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman. Bowman won last year's March race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
Mac Jones' former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders might try to acquire the Patriots signal-caller this offseason, according to ESPN.
A decade ago, the Ravens faced a tricky decision on whether to use the non-exclusive franchise tag or the exclusive tag on quarterback Joe Flacco. On the brink of the deadline of picking one or the other, they signed him to a long-term deal that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL, at the [more]
The Saquon Barkley free agency situation is wrapped up in Daniel Jones' contract negotiations with the Giants.
The league champion Jayhawks finished Big 12 Conference play at 13-5, one game better than the second-place Longhorns.
Here are some of the latest updates from Yankees spring training games ahead of the 2023 MLB season...
Analysis of the biggest storylines coming out of UFC 285, including Jon Jones claiming GOAT status, Alexa Grasso's upset and more.
Aaliyah Edwards and Dorka Juhasz each put up double-doubles for the second consecutive game, Nika Muhl added another and No. 9 UConn advanced to its 19th straight conference tournament final with an 81-52 win over fifth-seeded Marquette in the Big East Tournament on Sunday.
Alexa Grasso shocked the world by submitting Valentina Shevchenko in the fourth round of a closely contested title fight at UFC 285.
Daniil Medvedev backed close friend Andrey Rublev to beat bitter rival Stefanos Tsitsipas "many, many times" after the Greek appeared to disparage the Russian for having only a "few tools" to defeat him at the 2022 ATP Tour Finals."Andrey is one of the most skilful players on the tour, he just didn't exploit fully his potential but I'm sure that he can win Grand Slams, hopefully he can beat this guy who said it, many, many times, and I wish this for sure."
Texas Tech is 16-15 in 2022-23.
UCLA defeated Arizona 82-73 on Senior Night to cap a perfect season at Pauley Pavilion, but Jaylen Clark suffered an injury. He will have an MRI on Sunday.
Three of the top shortstops in baseball changed teams in free agency during the offseason. Here's a look at the top 10 MLB shortstops heading into the 2023 campaign.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.