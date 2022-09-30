Noah Cain comments on LSU’s offensive progress

Let’s be honest, at the start of the season, this offense was NOT fun to watch. The first three quarters against Florida State were a snoozefest as far as offense is concerned. The fourth quarter was a different story, but by then, it was a little too late.

The same thing happened in the Tigers’ next big game when they played against Mississippi State. The offense was abysmal in the first quarter. LSU was outgained 99-49 in total yards which led to it being down 6-0 after the end of the first.

The offense stepped it up in the second quarter, but they didn’t start firing on all cylinders until the fourth quarter when they scored 21 points to pull away from the Bulldogs. Last week, Noah Cain had his best game as a Tiger, as he carried the ball 11 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

Cain was asked about the offense when he met with the media this week.

“Yeah, we’re getting close, man. You know, from camp until now, like we’re starting to mesh as a group,” said Cain. “Everybody is going to the same page as far as chemistry and as far as being on the same accord mentally. Guys are just feeling each other out more and more. The offense, the o-line is starting to connect more. So I think we’re starting to gel at the right time.”

Hopefully, Cain is right about the offense. Week five would be a great time to get everything going as LSU gets into the meat of SEC play. LSU travels to the Plains to take on the Auburn Tigers this Saturday at 6 p.m. CT.

