Noah Brown’s role as swiss-army knife with Cowboys could carve bigger role in 2021

When it comes time to pay attention to the Dallas Cowboys’ offense, everyone looks towards the big names at wide receiver like Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup. All three have unique skillsets that when combined form one of the most formidable tandems across the league. Meanwhile Noah Brown is an unsung hero of the group, becoming a do-it-all player for Dallas since being drafted by the team in 2017.

The Ohio State product inked a one-year deal with the Cowboys this offseason, likely continuing his role as a rotational receiver as well as an important special teams player. Brown played 47% of the special teams’ snaps in 2020 and also had career highs in receptions and yards.

After playing every game of the season for the first time of his career, Brown should continue to be an underrated but important cog in the Cowboys’ success.

Background Detail

Jersey No.: 85 Position: WR Age: 25 Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 215 pounds Hometown: Flanders, New Jersey High School: Pope John XXIII Regional College: Ohio State Draft: 2017 Round 7, Pick 239 by the Cowboys

Player Profile

When the Cowboys selected Brown, he was coming off a 32 reception, 402 yard and seven touchdown final season as a Buckeye. It was his only season as a starter and the thought was that he left school a year too soon. Dallas was able to select him late as a result. There wasn't production early in his career, but the Cowboys finally started to reap the rewards in 2020. As a rookie, he appeared in 13 games and had nine targets. In 2018, Brown started the year on the IR with a hamstring injury but returned in November to create a name for himself playing special teams. In that season he was able to grab just five catches for 54 yards. In 2019, once again, began the year on the PUP (Physically unable to preform) list due to off-season knee surgery. He never played that season. In 2020 Brown brought his skill as a blocker and special teams ace to the forefront while flashing ability as a pass-catcher consistently for the first time last season. Brown only played 20% of the offensive snaps and was mainly on the field for rushes or play action as the best blocking receiver. It was enough for the team to offer him a chance at another season The one-year deal Brown signed is worth just over $1.1 million, the amount only includes $137,000 in guaranteed money, which hardly guarantees his making the club. If he does, his value in 2021 will likely exceed the contract. Playing alongside a group of consistent receivers, Brown likely won't fade out of the offense because of his value, especially if the offensive line is healthy and the rushing game can flourish. Going into a consecutive contract year, a step-up as a receiver could pay dividends for Brown.

This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here.

