NOAA captures 'undescribed species' of jellyfish on camera in Atlantic Ocean
According to NOAA Ocean Exploration, the jellyfish was one of “several potentially undescribed/unknown animals encountered" during the expedition.
Its collapse would trigger severe and potentially irreversible consequences around the world.
This image, captured on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, shows some moisture and clouds (white) gathering from the central Atlantic to the coast of Africa (right). Dry air was still extensive across the region. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East) AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close watch on the Atlantic Ocean as there have been signs of life over the past few days. However, forecasters say it may be an uphill climb for a new named storm to form, despite a recent flare up in shower and thunderst
Officials have carried out treatments to try and eradicate the disease from the area
Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.
The harmful algal bloom known as red tide is tainiting Florida’s southwest coast once again, causing dead fish to wash ashore and leading the state’s health department to issue warnings to residents and visitors to avoid some beaches.
Millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms in the Plains and Midwest through Sunday, including residents in major metro areas such as Minneapolis and St. Louis. This severe weather potential comes after thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Friday and Friday night, bringing gusty winds to South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. These storms included gusts past 70 mph near Reliance and Stephan, South Dakota, as well as reports of trees and tree limbs dow
It’s estimated we ingest enough microplastics each week to equal the weight of a credit card.
Wildfires are expanding in Northern California after destroying communities nestled in the Sierras on Wednesday night and Thursday, with the Dixie Fire now ranking as the third largest blaze in state history. Why it matters: Yet again, California is giving the country a lesson in what climate change looks like after just 1.2°C (2.16°F) of global warming. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe West is in the midst of a brutally hot
If a valve problem with Boeing's Starliner crew capsule isn't quickly fixed, launch could slip to late this year.
NASA’s newest Mars rover came up empty Friday in its first attempt to pick up a rock sample to eventually be brought back to Earth. The rover Perseverance drilled into the floor of the planet’s Jezero Crater to extract a finger-sized sample from slabs of flat rocks. “While this is not the ‘hole-in-one’ we hoped for, there is always risk with breaking new ground,” said NASA’s science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen.
NASA says the sampling failure likely is due to the nature of the targeted rock, not a hardware problem.
Better weather conditions, including higher humidity and calmer winds, were expected to aid the fight against the blaze Saturday.
As we approach the peak of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the basin is beginning to wake up from its long July slumber. Two expert forecasts released this week call for above-average activity through the rest of the season.
Somebody is painting wild tortoises in Florida and the state is asking for the public’s help in finding the culprit.
SpaceX has attached its Starship spacecraft to its booster, making the biggest spacecraft ever made. Elon Musk and SpaceX hope eventually to use Starship to send people to the Moon and beyond, and it is central to the billionaire’s plans to allow humanity to become a multiplanetary species. To do that, it will rely on the huge power of its Super Heavy booster, which Mr Musk has shown off as it has been assembled at a quick pace in recent weeks.
Archaeologists have found "incredible" ancient artifacts from the submerged city of Thonis-Heracleion, dating from the age of Egypt's pharaohs.
People living in the scenic forestlands of Northern California found themselves facing a weekend of fear as wildfires threatened to reduce thousands of homes to ashes. The Dixie Fire that incinerated much of the gold rush-era town of Greenville has destroyed more than 180 homes and is threatening more than 10,000 buildings in the northern Sierra Nevada. It was the largest current wildland blaze in the nation and the third-largest in recorded California history, according to the state Department of Fire and Forestry Protection.
An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday. A single spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.
The feds are footing the bill for parched Oregon farmland in the Klamath River Basin as the state looks to better manage its water wells.
A large system of ocean currents in the Atlantic has been disrupted due to human-caused climate change, scientists reported in a new study.