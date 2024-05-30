No WTA tournament in Hamburg this year

German tennis player Noma Noha Akugue in action against russian Diana Shnaider during their women's singles semi final tennis match of the Hamburg European Open at the Rothenbaum Tennis Stadium. Hamburg will not host a planned women's tennis tournament in July due to a full calendar in the Olympic year and no venue, organizers said on Thursday. Frank Molter/dpa

A statement said that the July 21-26 event would instead be held in the Romanian city of Iasi before a planned return to Hamburg next year.

The women and men previously played together at the Rothenbaum tennis centre but the tournaments now have different organizers.

The men will play at the same site July 15-21 in the run-up to the Paris Olympics.

But women's event, for which players including former world number one Angelique Kerber had registered, found no alternative venue, with a planned move to Hamburg's city park not becoming reality.

"We are in an exceptional year and, after weighing up all conceivable scenarios, we had to decide with a heavy heart to take a forced break from the tournament - also so as not to jeopardise our licence," tournament director Sandra Reichel said.

"We are already in good talks to work out a long-term solution for the future in Hamburg. Hamburg deserves a world-class women's tennis tournament."