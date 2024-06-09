'I have no words': Jamie Chadwick is first woman to win in IndyCar 'Triple-A' series since 2010

Jamie Chadwick became the first woman to win an Indy NXT race since 2010, beating Louis Foster after a late red flag at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Chadwick, a 26-year-old in her second year with Andretti Global in IndyCar's second-tier series, won the 20-lap race from the pole position on the 14-turn, 4-mile road course.

"Oh, man, I have no words," she told the Peacock broadcast after the race. "I'm a bit emotional. We've had an unbelievable car this year and haven't been able to do anything about it."

Myles Rowe and Louis Mittig crashed on Lap 17, bringing out the red flag.

"Louis had a look and I knew I had to be aggressive," Chadwick said of holding off Foster, her Andretti Global teammate.

Chadwick has been a Formula One test driver for Williams and has competed the W Series, Formula E and the Formula 3 Asian Championship.

Pippa Mann won a race at Chicagoland Speedway in 2010, the most recent woman to win in the series.

The first female to win an #INDYNXT race in 15 years!@JamieChadwick continues to make her mark.#GPRoadAmerica // @AndrettiIndy pic.twitter.com/7LlLWJgsjA — INDY NXT by Firestone (@INDYNXT) June 9, 2024

