No word yet on Texans QB, and they’ve got other problems

The Texans have a short turnaround before Thursday’s game with the Bengals, and coach Bill O’Brien hasn’t met with his team yet.

Thus, he’s not ready to declare a quarterback for this week until he has a chance to check with the parties involved. It’s a question after he benched starter Tom Savage in place of rookie Deshaun Watson at halftime of yesterday’s loss to the Jaguars.

“I’ve said Tom is our starter, and that’s the way it’s been,” O’Brien said. “We’ll see moving forward. . . .

“It’s a decision on what’s best for the team now and what’s best this year.”

While Watson’s the expected answer, he’s dealing with some degree of ankle issue, and the Texans have some protection issues, allowing 10 sacks yesterday.

But Watson’s far from the only injury question this week.

All three of their tight ends on the current roster are in the concussion protocol: C.J. Fiedorowicz, Ryan Griffin, and Stephen Anderson. They have a rookie (Evan Baylis) on the practice squad, but are likely to have to make a few roster moves in the next few days.

And, you know, decide who’s playing quarterback.