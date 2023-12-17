No win but 'great family atmosphere' for Team Woods at PNC

ORLANDO, Fla. – The PNC Championship has produced no shortage of highlight moments for Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, and Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club was no different.

Although Team Woods began the final day at the 36-hole, scramble event seven shots off the lead and never really challenged the eventual champions, Bernhard Langer and his son, Jason, they did get to share what Tiger called a “great family atmosphere.”

Woods and his son were 4 under for the day through eight holes when they both missed the green at the par-4 ninth hole, short and left. From about 60 feet, Charlie Woods hit a perfect chip and walked off the unlikely birdie with his 15-time major winning father watching.

“It was neat because I was on the high side, so I got a chance to see it from about 10, 12 feet out and it looked great from where I was,” Tiger Woods said. “To see his reaction, it happened right in front of me. He went right in front of me. He got excited and I looked over at [Steve Stricker] and he was shaking his head. It was great.

“Then on top of that, to see [Stricker’s daughter Izzy] almost hole it right on top of him, it was a great family atmosphere at that one little hole.”

Woods, with his daughter, Sam, on his bag for the second straight day, and his teammate son closed with a 61 to finish tied for fifth place and six shots behind the Langers. It was Woods' second-best finish in the event after their runner-up showing in 2021.