No Wednesday off for Christian McCaffrey this week

The Panthers practiced without running back Christian McCaffrey on the last two Wednesdays and he’s sat out others over the course of the regular season, but there’s a different approach in place for this practice week.

McCaffrey, who was listed with a knee, foot and back issues at various points this season, was not on Wednesday’s injury report at all. Per reporters at head coach Ron Rivera’s press conference, Rivera said that McCaffrey told the team’s coaches that he wanted to practice this time around.

McCaffrey hasn’t missed any game action after spending time on the sideline during the week and the fact that he worked on Wednesday suggests he won’t be missing time against the Saints this week either.

Cornerback Ross Cockrell (ankle) and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (knee) were both out of practice Wednesday. Tackle Dennis Daley (groin), safety Eric Reid (knee) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (ankle) were limited participants.