'It was no way they were stopping us': Biggersville football wins first Class 1A MHSAA state title

OXFORD — Biggersville coach Case Ingram was talking before the game with a friend who’s a coach in Starkville. The friend told Ingram that no matter what, get the ball in the hands of his playmakers, coach with intensity and don't make it too complicated.

So when senior athlete Trezhonn Gunn called his own number on what would be the go-ahead 2-yard touchdown run with nine seconds left in the game, Ingram didn’t push back.

He let his playmaker make a play. And it led to Biggersville's first Class 1A MHSAA football title with a 53-49 win over Velma Jackson on Thursday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on the campus of Ole Miss.

"At that moment, I knew we were going to score,” Gunn said. “It was no way they were stopping us. It had been a shootout all game and I just knew we were going to punch it in.”

Gunn was one of the many playmakers for the Lions (12-1) to have their way in the title game. The best known of them, Jathan Hatch, had his night cut short by a lingering hamstring injury. The Louisville commit limped to the sideline after a run in the second quarter and didn’t go back in the game.

Gunn, senior quarterback Drew Rowsey, who was named the game’s most valuable player, and sophomore wide receiver Brooks Seago picked up the offensive load.

Gunn finished the game with 265 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. Rowsey threw for 373 yards and six touchdowns. Seago had 125 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

"It’s my receivers, they’re good,” Rowsey said of his success passing the ball. “They’re unguardable, really. They have been all year.”

Ingram was confident in his senior quarterback, telling him he was going to play the best game of his career.

"I said, 'Boy, you’re about to go out here and have the game of your life,’” Ingram recalled telling Rowsey. “And for him to go out and do what he did, banged-up . . . a true warrior. I’m glad he got to go out the way he did.”

The game was a shootout from the start. Velma Jackson scored on its first possession. Biggersville responded with a 76-yard touchdown on the first play of its drive.

“After that, I knew we were going to win,” Rowsey said. “I knew they couldn’t stop the pass after that.”

There was combined 55 points in the first half. Despite Velma Jackson always having a response, the Lions were sure they were going to find a way to win after seeing their passing game dominate early on.

Velma Jackson's leader was senior running back Gavin Griffin, who rushed for 316 yards and six touchdowns. Yet as good of a game as he had, Biggersville’s playmakers were ready to counter.

“We knew they were a good team, we knew it was going to be a shootout, so we just prepared every day — blood, sweat and tears — and we got the win,” Gunn said.

