“No way” – Rio Ferdinand reacts to England team news involving Chelsea player

Former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand has reacted to rumours about the England team news tonight that involves a Chelsea player.

It looks like Cole Palmer is going to be on the bench again for England tonight vs Slovenia, but his Chelsea team mate looks set to start the game.

It’s criminal that Gareth Southgate continues to ignore Palmer after the incredible season he has just had by the way, but that’s Southgate for you – a terrible manager in my opinion. But let’s focus on the positive news in this one rather than Palmer not starting.

Gallagher is set to start tonight and replace Trent Alexander Arnold in centre midfield alongside Declan Rice, which is of course great news for him and for Chelsea.

Gallagher has had a good season for Chelsea and even though his contract situation and future at the club is still very much up in the air at the moment, he is still very much a Chelsea player for now and he may well even end up staying at the club.

Ferdinand doesn’t sound too keen though

Gallagher in line to start for England tonight

Rio doesn’t sound impressed that Gallagher might be starting tonight, not too impressed at all in fact!

As cited on X, Ferdinand said on rumours of Gallagher starting tonight: “No way. We’re trying to get control in the game and we’re going to bring Gallagher on. No chance.”

I actually think he has a point here to be honest, although he is also overlooking what Gallagher brings, which is aggression, energy, and high pressing, which is three things this England team have severely lacked since the Euros started.

However, in terms of controlling games with possession and attacking attributes and creativity, then Rio does have a point. Gallagher is great, but he is very much a midfield destroyer rather than a player who is going to improve a very flat and unbalanced England attack.