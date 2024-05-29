No, that wasn’t snow falling at a Twins game. It was a ton of cottonwood seeds

If you saw white stuff falling from the skies during Tuesday’s Kansas City Royals game at Target Field in Minnesota, you might have assumed it was snow, because the Land of 10,000 Lakes tends to get the cold, powdery stuff a lot.

But nope! It was cottonwood seeds falling from the sky, and the Twins’ broadcast perfectly captured the shot that had everyone on X (formerly Twitter) talking about how wild that is and how if you were allergic to cottonwood, this might make your allergies act up just by looking at it.

Here’s the amazing shot everyone was talking about:

imagine being allergic to cottonwood pic.twitter.com/6HgLEaJPZY — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) May 29, 2024

Do not attempt to adjust your television. It is NOT snowing at #TargetField. The cottonwood is flying!!! #mntwins pic.twitter.com/i3DRqI5yNg — Chris T. (@TweeterAudioGuy) May 28, 2024

