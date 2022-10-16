No votes for Florida in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following LSU loss

Florida was on the cusp of breaking into the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll top 25 a week ago after beating Missouri, but a loss to LSU has erased any confidence that was left for UF among coaches with a vote.

The Gators didn’t receive a single vote this week in the Coaches Poll, and it’s hard to put the blame on the offense. Anthony Richardson has been up-and-down, but 35 points should have been enough to beat the Tigers. The defense allowed LSU to score on its first seven drives, and a fourth-quarter comeback attempt was denied when Gervon Dexter Sr. was called for roughing the passer, negating a game-changing interception.

Florida deserves this unceremonious fall even if the team hasn’t technically been ranked in weeks. With the new No. 1, Georgia, up next after a bye week, Florida probably won’t be climbing the rankings any time soon either.

As far as the rest of the SEC goes, Tennessee jumped to No. 4 after beating Alabama as time expired in Knoxville. Pandemonium ensued, but ‘Bama only fell to No. 6 in the end and the Vols still have to take on UGA to win the SEC East. It should be a fun battle between those three teams at the top down the stretch, assuming everyone can win the games they are supposed to.

Ole Miss is now No. 7, Kentucky is No. 18 and Mississippi State is the final ranked SEC program at No. 24. LSU is on the cusp of breaking into the top 25 with 51 votes and an unofficial ranking of No. 26, but Ole Miss is up next week.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 7-0 1,550 (43) +1 2 Ohio State 6-0 1,511 (17) +1 3 Michigan 7-0 1,411 (1) +1 4 Tennessee 6-0 1,408 (2) +4 5 Clemson 7-0 1,351 – 6 Alabama 6-1 1,236 -5 7 Ole Miss 7-0 1,210 +2 8 Texas Christian 6-0 1,089 +7 9 Oregon 5-1 1,000 +2 10 UCLA 6-0 995 +2 11 Oklahoma State 5-1 868 -4 12 Southern California 6-1 852 -6 13 Wake Forest 5-1 723 +1 14 Syracuse 6-0 738 +4 15 Utah 5-2 669 +4 16 Penn State 5-1 653 -6 17 Kansas State 5-1 637 -1 18 Kentucky 5-2 450 +4 19 Cincinnati 5-1 370 +2 20 Illinois 6-1 341 +7 21 Texas 5-2 336 +3 22 North Carolina 6-1 236 +3 23 North Carolina State 5-2 232 -10 24 Mississippi State 5-2 212 -7 25 Tulane 6-1 83 +6

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Kansas; No. 23 Baylor.

Others Receiving Votes

Louisiana State 51; Central Florida 33; Kansas 30; South Carolina 24; Purdue 23; Maryland 15; Liberty 12; Washington 9; Baylor 7; Coastal Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; South Alabama 3; Arkansas 3; Texas-San Antonio 1.

Here’s a look at how each Power Five conference fared in this week’s update.

SEC

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: No. 1

Tennessee: No. 4

Alabama: No. 6

Ole Miss: No. 7

Kentucky: No. 18

Mississippi State: No. 24

ACC

Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Clemson: No. 5

Wake Forest: No. 13

Syracuse: No. 14

North Carolina: No. 22

NC State: No. 23

Big Ten

Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State: No. 2

Michigan: No. 3

Penn State: No. 16

Illinois: No. 20

Big 12

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

TCU: No. 8

Oklahoma State: No. 11

Kansas State: No. 17

Texas: No. 21

PAC-12

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch against USC Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock (7) in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon: No. 9

UCLA: No. 10

USC: No. 12

Utah: No. 15

