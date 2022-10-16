No votes for Florida in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll following LSU loss
Florida was on the cusp of breaking into the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll top 25 a week ago after beating Missouri, but a loss to LSU has erased any confidence that was left for UF among coaches with a vote.
The Gators didn’t receive a single vote this week in the Coaches Poll, and it’s hard to put the blame on the offense. Anthony Richardson has been up-and-down, but 35 points should have been enough to beat the Tigers. The defense allowed LSU to score on its first seven drives, and a fourth-quarter comeback attempt was denied when Gervon Dexter Sr. was called for roughing the passer, negating a game-changing interception.
Florida deserves this unceremonious fall even if the team hasn’t technically been ranked in weeks. With the new No. 1, Georgia, up next after a bye week, Florida probably won’t be climbing the rankings any time soon either.
As far as the rest of the SEC goes, Tennessee jumped to No. 4 after beating Alabama as time expired in Knoxville. Pandemonium ensued, but ‘Bama only fell to No. 6 in the end and the Vols still have to take on UGA to win the SEC East. It should be a fun battle between those three teams at the top down the stretch, assuming everyone can win the games they are supposed to.
Ole Miss is now No. 7, Kentucky is No. 18 and Mississippi State is the final ranked SEC program at No. 24. LSU is on the cusp of breaking into the top 25 with 51 votes and an unofficial ranking of No. 26, but Ole Miss is up next week.
A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Georgia
7-0
1,550 (43)
+1
2
6-0
1,511 (17)
+1
3
7-0
1,411 (1)
+1
4
Tennessee
6-0
1,408 (2)
+4
5
7-0
1,351
–
6
Alabama
6-1
1,236
-5
7
Ole Miss
7-0
1,210
+2
8
Texas Christian
6-0
1,089
+7
9
5-1
1,000
+2
10
UCLA
6-0
995
+2
11
Oklahoma State
5-1
868
-4
12
6-1
852
-6
13
Wake Forest
5-1
723
+1
14
Syracuse
6-0
738
+4
15
Utah
5-2
669
+4
16
5-1
653
-6
17
Kansas State
5-1
637
-1
18
Kentucky
5-2
450
+4
19
Cincinnati
5-1
370
+2
20
Illinois
6-1
341
+7
21
5-2
336
+3
22
6-1
236
+3
23
North Carolina State
5-2
232
-10
24
Mississippi State
5-2
212
-7
25
Tulane
6-1
83
+6
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Kansas; No. 23 Baylor.
Others Receiving Votes
Louisiana State 51; Central Florida 33; Kansas 30; South Carolina 24; Purdue 23; Maryland 15; Liberty 12; Washington 9; Baylor 7; Coastal Carolina 5; Pittsburgh 4; South Alabama 3; Arkansas 3; Texas-San Antonio 1.
Here’s a look at how each Power Five conference fared in this week’s update.
SEC
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia: No. 1
Tennessee: No. 4
Alabama: No. 6
Ole Miss: No. 7
Kentucky: No. 18
Mississippi State: No. 24
ACC
Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK
Clemson: No. 5
Wake Forest: No. 13
Syracuse: No. 14
North Carolina: No. 22
NC State: No. 23
Big Ten
Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK
Ohio State: No. 2
Michigan: No. 3
Penn State: No. 16
Illinois: No. 20
Big 12
Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports
TCU: No. 8
Oklahoma State: No. 11
Kansas State: No. 17
Texas: No. 21
PAC-12
Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch against USC Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock (7) in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon: No. 9
UCLA: No. 10
USC: No. 12
Utah: No. 15
