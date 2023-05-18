There will be no vote next week on Commanders sale

Commanders fans will have to keep the cork in their champagne for a little while longer.

NFL executive V.P. of communications, public affairs, and policy Jeff Miller told reporters during a Thursday conference call that there will be no vote during next week’s ownership meeting on the proposed sale of the Commanders by Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris.

The next regular meeting happens in October. The league could arrange a special meeting, as it did last year, for the ratification of the purchase of the Broncos.

Questions continue to emerge periodically regarding the Harris group’s bid. There seems to be nothing at this point that will derail it, however, especially since the owners are nearly as anxious as fans to send Dan Snyder to Belize.

