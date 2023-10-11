'No Uturns': Ja Morant reacts to ESPN ranking him the 35th best player in the NBA

Ja Morant's 25-game suspension has dropped him from the elite category of NBA players, according to ESPN.

ESPN has Morant ranked as the 35th best player in the NBA. This is a drastic fall from last season, where he was tabbed as the ninth best player in the NBA.

"Morant's off-court issues have overshadowed his brilliant play on the floor. He missed out on an All-NBA selection last season -- and the supermax contract escalator it would have earned -- in large part because he served an eight-game suspension," ESPN's Tim Macmahon wrote. "He'll serve a 25-game suspension to start the season."

Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Grizzlies teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. and second-year forward Paolo Banchero are among the players slotted higher than Morant on ESPN's list.

The Grizzlies star took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his reaction. Morant posted emojis of laughing, an hourglass and a man in a lotus position. He then added one more post.

"no Uturns," Morant posted.

no Uturns ✍🏾 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) October 11, 2023

ESPN's player rankings list is capped off at 100. Desmond Bane is ranked at No. 61. and Marcus Smart is on the list as the 59th best player. Other than Jackson and Morant, no other Grizzlies made the list.

NBA GM survey rankings for Grizzlies

The preseason is the the time of the year where NBA projections and surveys are common. Along with ESPN's rankings, the NBA general manager survey was also recently published by NBA.com.

It was obvious that many of the front office executives are expecting the Grizzlies to take a step back. The Grizzlies were projected to finished sixth in the Western Conference. No Grizzlies players received votes for being the best players at their positions, and despite having the best home record in the NBA last season, the Grizzlies received no votes for best home-court advantage.

Now to the good.

Memphis acquiring Smart was voted by gm's as the most underrated move of the offseason. The Grizzlies had two of the top-five vote-getters in the best defensive player in the NBA category, and Jackson also received the most votes for best interior defender in the league.

lineup update: Ziaire Williams impresses, but the Memphis Grizzlies' fifth starting spot remains open

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Ja Morant reacts to ESPN dropping him to 35th in its player rankings