No TRO for Michigan means Jim Harbaugh won't coach today

Jim Harbaugh won't be rushing to Beaver Stadium today.

Per multiple reports, Michigan's request for a temporary restraining order blocking the game-day suspension of Harbaugh has been denied.

A hearing will be held on November 17. This means that the judge decided based on the emergency submission that Michigan failed to make a sufficiently compelling case for the extraordinary remedy of a TRO. Instead, both sides will get a chance to submit paperwork and make arguments in court on a motion for a preliminary injunction, which would allow Harbaugh to keep coaching while the litigation challenging the Big 10's suspension of Harbaugh proceeds.

Today's outcome could become a data point in whether the school will suffer "irreparable harm" without Harbaugh. Win, and the Big 10 might argue that Michigan can thrive without him. Lose, and Michigan might say, "See?"

We'll see what happens next Friday, as Michigan and the Big 10 square off in court over whether Harbaugh will be permitted to coach the Wolverines on game days through the balance of the regular season.