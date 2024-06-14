With no trade to be had, Rays release Harold Ramirez

ATLANTA — Unable to get a team interested in trading for Harold Ramirez, the Rays released the veteran outfielder/DH on Friday, making him a free agent.

Ramirez, 29, was designated for assignment last week when the Rays needed to create space on the 40-man roster to reinstate shortstop Taylor Walls. Ramirez cleared both outright and release waivers — as a claiming team would have been responsible for his full remaining salary — and then was given his unconditional release on Friday.

Though Ramirez was a key part of the Rays offense in 2022-23, hitting .306 with 18 homers and a .780 OPS over 242 games, he had struggled this season. In 48 games he had a .268 average, but 40 of his 44 hits were singles (12 of them infield singles) as he had one homer and a .589 OPS.

Plus, his playing time was limited by his lack of versatility and range in the field.

The Rays are responsible for the approximate $2.35 million remaining on his $3.8 million contract. If Ramirez signs a major-league contract elsewhere, his new team would have to pay only the prorated remaining amount of the $740,000 major-league minimum salary.

Ramirez would be eligible to re-sign with the Rays in 30 days.

• • •

Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.

Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.