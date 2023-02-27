No traces of Auburn left in USA TODAY coaches poll

Auburn’s last foothold in the USA TODAY coaches poll is no more.

In last week’s poll, the Tigers held on to two measly votes after a loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores, but a drubbing at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday was enough to seal Auburn’s fate. The Tigers are not featured in the poll’s top 25 and have no votes otherwise, which means that Bruce Pearl’s squad has been entirely expunged from the rankings for the first time this season.

In the two games the most recent poll took into consideration, Auburn won a close matchup against an unranked Ole Miss team, 78-74 and dropped an ugly game on the road against the unranked Kentucky Wildcats 86-54. The Tigers will have one more shot to get back into the polls before tournament season, but chances are bleaker when their competition is taken into consideration — the team will face No. 14 Tennessee and No. 2 Alabama to close out the year, two teams Auburn has already lost to this season.

Check out the full USA TODAY Sports College Basketball Coaches Poll down below:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Houston 27-2 794(27) – 2 Alabama 25-4 752 (2) – 3 Kansas 24-5 729 (3) +1 4 UCLA 25-4 728 -1 5 Purdue 24-5 630 – 6 Marquette 23-6 626 +3 7 Texas 22-7 558 +1 8 Baylor 21-8 527 +2 9 Arizona 24-5 518 -2 10 Gonzaga 25-5 515 +2 11 Kansas State 22-7 469 +5 12 Virginia 21-6 389 -6 13 Indiana 20-9 362 +4 14 Tennessee 21-8 353 -1 15 Miami 23-6 349 -4 16 Saint Mary’s 25-6 339 -2 17 Xavier 21-8 274 -2 18 Connecticut 22-7 254 +5 19 San Diego State 23-5 251 +1 20 Providence 21-8 239 -2 21 Texas A&M 21-8 113 +4 22 TCU 19-10 109 +4 23 Creighton 18-11 95 -4 24 Maryland 20-9 82 +6 25 Pittsburgh 21-8 64 +3

More Basketball!

Where Auburn stands in the SEC standings as final week approaches Florida Atlantic wins Conference USA title with former Tiger on staff Auburn is kicked out of KenPom top 25 following loss to Kentucky

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire