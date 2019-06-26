'No': Tobin Heath laughs off question from French reporter asking if U.S. will let France win

There’s no such thing as a stupid question. There is such a thing, however, as a question that has only one answer. And that type of question was bizarrely asked of Women’s National Team members Tobin Heath and Lindsey Horan on Wednesday.

The two players were at a media gathering when a French reporter asked if the United States would let France win in their Women’s World Cup quarterfinal match on Friday.

Heath answered the question after a laugh and some confusion that it was an actual question. And, yes, you can already imagine what her response was.

If, on the preposterous chance that the U.S. was willing to let the host country win on Friday, then it would be one of the most scandalous moments in the scandalous history of FIFA. That’s saying something.

Heath’s one word answer said something, too. There were a million ways she could have answered in the negative. The simple “no” spoke volumes.

The matchup between the two World Cup favorites kicks off at 3 p.m. ET.

Breaking news: The United States Women's National Team will not let France win on Friday. (Photo by Elyxandro Cegarra/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

