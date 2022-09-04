No title hangover. Five takeaways from No. 3 Georgia's 49-3 blowout of No. 12 Oregon

Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) scores a touchdown during the first half of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff NCAA college football game between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.

ATLANTA — The Georgia football team took the field as reigning national champions Saturday for the first time in 41 years.

A top 15 matchup with Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game was even more lopsided than that Sept. 5, 1981 opener against Tennessee in Athens.

Third-ranked Georgia’s 49-3 dismantling of the No. 12 Ducks and former Bulldogs defensive coordinator Dan Lanning in his head coaching debut gave it the largest margin of victory to start a season since a 55-7 win over Louisiana Monroe in 2010.

Commentary: Georgia football RB Kendall Milton adds to rout vs. Oregon Ducks in Atlanta

Oregon isn't a Group of Five program. Georgia beat up on a Pac-12 favorite who has twice played for the national title since 2010.

The Bulldogs posted a 44-0 win over the Volunteers in its first game after the 1980 national title.

"We talked about coming out as if we were hunting, and we wanted to play connected football," coach Kirby Smart said. "Our kids kind of bought into that theme.”

Here are five takeaways from the Bulldogs rout in Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Stetson Bennett the guy from the start

What can quarterback Stetson Bennett do for an encore after being offensive MVP of the Orange Bowl and the national championship win over Alabama?

How about going 18 of 21 for 254 yards and a touchdown and running for a 1-yard score in the first half as Georgia built a 28-3 lead?

Bennett’s three incompletions in the half included two balls he smartly threw away under pressure and a third that he threw behind A.D. Mitchell. Bennett connected on his first three passes of the second half, too.

The sixth-year player finished 25 of 31 for a career-high 368 yards with 2 touchdown passes and no interceptions before Carson Beck replaced him with 4:26 to go in the third quarter.

Bennett threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey (5 catches for 73 yards, 9-yard rushing TD) with 21 seconds left in the first quarter. Bennett ran to the right, cut back, eluded a tackler and took a hard hit after unloading the pass to a wide open McConkey in the left corner of the end zone.

Story continues

"I think Stetson did a good job of being able to move the ball on the perimeter and he is elusive," Lanning said.

The 18th start for Bennett at Georgia was his first in a season opener for the Bulldogs.

The 10-3 Clemson win last year in the Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte was the only game he didn’t see action in during the 2021 season.

Bennett came off the bench to rally Georgia to a season-opening 37-10 win at Arkansas in 2020 behind D’Wan Mathis who is Temple’s starter now. JT Daniels, who started the Clemson game last year and lost the job to Bennett after he was sidelined by injury, is now West Virginia’s starter.

Bennett improved to 15-3 as a starter for UGA on a day he completed passes to seven different receivers in the first half. Running back Kenny McIntosh led all pass catchers with 9 for 117.

“How did it feel to start?" Bennett said repeating a question.

He turned to McIntosh, who had started just one game previously, sitting beside him: "

"It felt good, didn't it."

"Yeah," McIntosh said,

"t's always good to go in to be the guy," Bennett said. "It was pretty cool.”

Bennett said before the game the practice reps with the top wideouts provide him to see intricacies of their games from the way Mitchell’s hip turns or McConkey’s elbow moves.

“You wouldn’t know until you have those 1,000 extra reps,” he said.

New look Georgia football defense holds Oregon offense without TD

It turns out the question of which co-defensive coordinator would be on the sideline for Georgia Saturday was a surprise one.

Both. Glenn Schumann and Will Muschamp both stayed on the field with neither heading upstairs to the press box.

It worked mighty well. Oregon averaged 5.1 yards per play in the first half and was limited to a 35-yard Camden Lewis field goal for the game.

“Defensively, we were a little bit more bend but not break," Smart said.

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (21 of 37 for 173 yards and 2 interceptions) threw incomplete with 1:22 to go after the Ducks got the ball to the Georgia 2 to ensure the Ducks would not score a touchdown.

Georgia lost five first-round draft picks off its defense and eight total defender in April’s NFL draft.

Eight different players had multiple tackles in the first half.

A defense that allowed 10.2 points per game last season—the best since Alabama in 2011 — hardly missed a beat.

“A lot of the guys that got drafted last year were on the sideline cheering us on," safety Christopher Smith said.

That includes first-round nose guard Jordan Davis and third-round inside linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Georgia had six players make their starting debuts: cornerback Kamari Lassiter, nickel back Javon Bullard, inside linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson, nose guard Nazir Stackhouse and five-star freshman Mykel Williams from Columbus.

Smith said heard some naysayers say: “We lost so many guys. We don’t have anybody back there.”

If you want to nitpick, Oregon completed 6 of its first 8 third down conversions in the game before Robert Beal snuffed out a run for a three-yard gain on third-and-11.

Georgia football DB Malaki Starks has coming out party

Georgia only had five games last season when it had multiple interceptions.

It took a new-look defense less than 18 minutes of play Saturday to grab a pair.

Freshman safety Makail Starks from Jefferson and Smith each grabbed interceptions in the first half.

Georgia had three interceptions against UAB last year and two each against Vanderbilt, Florida, Michigan and Alabama in the national title game.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Starks jumped up to grab a pass intended for Oregon wide receiver Seven McGee as Starks adjusted to make the interception as he fell backwards.

“He’s a great player man," Smith said. "I’ve seen him do that a bunch of times. Definitely, one of the greatest interceptions I’ve ever seen. He laid out for it.”

Dan Jackson started at safety opposite Smith who had a standout prep career for the Dragons about 22 miles from Athens but Starks ended up leading the Bulldogs with 8 tackles, including 5 solo.

“He’s been probably our most productive defensive back all camp," Smart said. "He gets his hands on balls, batted balls, he knocked down balls, had picks. We wanted to get him in the game early. Fortunately, it was a play where he was one-on-one. He made a really good play on the ball. He’s an incredible athlete and has good speed.”

Starks nearly had a second interception when he got his hands on a pass intended for Terrance Ferguson.

Smith snagged an interception in a season opener for the second straight year. The senior had a pick six last year in the 10-3 win over Clemson. This time he read Bo Nix’s throw between the hashes and made the play for his fourth career interception. The other three came last season.

"I recognized the formation," Smith said. "I knew that it was a screen and go. ...I just read the play and broke on the ball."

Smith crushed wideout Chase Cota in the midsection on an incomplete pass down field in the third quarter. Smith was shaken up on the field for a moment before heading off the field

Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart handling his former assistants

It’s not quite at the level of Nick Saban winning his first 24 games against his former assistants as head coaches, but Smart is now 4-0 against opposing coaches that were on his staff.

He is 2-0 against Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, 1-0 against South Carolina’s Shane Beamer and now 1-0 against Oregon’s Dan Lanning.

Smart’s Georgia teams have won those games 37-10 and 37-0 over Arkansas, 40-13 over South Carolina and now 49-3. That's 163-26 total.

"They did a phenomenal job preparing their team for us," Lanning said. "They outcoached us, they outplayed us today."

Smart first got to know Lanning in 2015 at Alabama when he was a graduate assistant working under Smart with the defense. Now he’s the youngest power five conference coach in the nation at 36 after coordinating a defense that led the country in combined scoring defense of 13.6 points per game from 2019-21.

They greeted each other and chatted on the field pregame and were in contact several times this summer, Smart said on his radio show, via text and phone calls. Those pertained to questions a first-year coach might have and to check in on each other’s families.

Before the game, Smart said he and Lanning talked about connecting after the game to talk about tendencies but not to share it with others. He said Lanning had a role in developing the players on Georgia's defense that showed out against his team.

"He’s going to do a really good job at Oregon," Smart said. "He’s relentless. He knows we’ve got better players. He’ll never say it, but he knows it."

Smart and the Bulldogs travel to South Carolina for a second meeting with Beamer and the Gamecocks on Sept. 17.

Georgia Bulldogs keep streaks going

A Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game record 76,490 crowd saw the Bulldogs pick up where they left off last season.

Georgia won its 16th straight regular season game and 17th in a row in regular season nonconference games dating back to the 2016 game against Georgia Tech.

That current nonconference stretch includes two wins over Notre Dame and victories over Clemson and now Oregon.

The Bulldogs won their ninth straight season opener including 7-0 under Smart. Their last loss was in 2013 when Clemson won at home 38-35.

Georgia’s 571 yards of total offense was the second most yards of total offense in Todd Monken’s two-plus seasons as offensive coordinator. The top mark was 615 against Missouri in a 49-14 win on Dec. 12, 2020.

Monken "was aggressive and we went quick," Bennett said. "I thought we were prepared and we were ready to go out there and execute.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football steamrolls Oregon 49-3 in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game