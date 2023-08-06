No Titans makes Top 50 NFL Player Sales List

The Tennessee Titans undoubtedly have their fair share of household names on their roster, including several former Pro Bowlers and/or All-Pro players such as Kevin Byard, Jeffery Simmons, Harold Landry, and Ryan Tannehill.

The Titans even have two players in Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins who will likely find themselves in the Hall of Fame when it’s all said and done.

However, despite having those notable names on their roster, the Titans still found themselves on the outside looking in when it came to merchandise sales.

According to the NFLPA, not a single player Titans player finished in the NFL’s top 50 sales list from March 1st through May 1st.

Rankings were calculated by using the data collected from transactions of officially licensed NFL player products and merchandise.

It should be noted, however, that this list was created before the Oilers’ throwback uniforms were released, which have since been among the league’s best sellers once they became available to the general public.

Top selling jerseys are all throwbacks. Hmm maybe time to take notice 🙃. pic.twitter.com/ubVCqb1M9x — uSTADIUM App (@uSTADIUM) July 31, 2023

Nevertheless, it’s always going to be hard for a small-market team like the Titans to consistently compete with the bigger markets that naturally have a bigger fanbase, which subsequently leads to more merchandise sales all across the country.

