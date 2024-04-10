No trip to Brazil in store for the Browns after all

While the Cleveland Browns were rumored to be up to open their season in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles, those dreams did not become a reality.

Instead, the NFL has elected to send the Green Bay Packers on the trip to South America to open their season against Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. While the full schedule has not been released, and we do not know where the Browns will be playing in Week 1, but the NFL has announced it will not include São Paolo.

The Browns will still, however, play the Eagles at some point in the 2024 season. A team the Browns usually go head-to-head with in training camp joint practices, the two will battle it out in the regular season. Cleveland won the last time the two teams faced off in 2020.

The Browns have not had an international game since they traveled to London in 2017 and will have to wait at least another year.

