No timetable on Kirkland Jr., but Jones opens door for Smith's return

During an appearance on The Nation with ESPN’s Chris Low and VolQuest’s Austin Price, Tennessee coach Butch Jones provided a mild update regarding the status of linebacker Darrin Kirkland Jr.

The junior middle linebacker suffered a non-contact knee injury in Friday’s practice, per sources, but Tennessee’s fifth-year coach only confirmed that Kirkland Jr. “is being evaluated for an injury.”

“Right now, he’s still being evaluated. We’re going through that evaluation phase right now, so no timetable on him,” Jones said Sunday.

Tennessee takes the field in eight days against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, and if Kirkland Jr. is unavailable, Colton Jumper is expected to slide in as the first-team middle linebacker.

Shortly after Jones finished his radio appearance, a Tennessee official released a statement saying, “Darrin Kirkland Jr. is still being evaluated after suffering an injury. If there are any updates, head coach Butch Jones will give them this week during his media availabilities.”

Interestingly, Jones left the door open that another injured Vols veteran could be available against the Yellow Jackets on Sept. 4. Senior wideout Josh Smith, who is battling a shoulder sprain that could sideline him for a month, might play next Monday night, per Jones.

“I think we’ve learned through the Josh Smith injury,” Jones said on not placing any timetables on Kirkland Jr.

“There’s actually a possibility that Josh could be available for the game Monday night.”

