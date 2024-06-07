No timetable on Andrew Van Ginkel, T.J. Hockenson returning to practice

The Minnesota Vikings made a splash this offseason in free agency by signing Andrew Van Ginkel, but the team isn’t sure when they will see him on the field. Joining him in the uncertainty is T.J. Hockenson as he works his way back from a torn ACL.

Both men had their 2023 seasons ended by injury. Now, the Vikings don’t know when their 2024 season will begin.

Kevin O’Connell spoke to the media this week and updated them on their status with the team and their health.

“We’re very pleased with where they’re at. They’ve pretty much been 100% participation in a camp they can’t participate in every rep.”

The Physically Unable to Perform List is a possibility for both men, nothing has been officially mentioned about that, but it would allow for some roster flexibility. It would also allow for the team to take their time in bringing them back as they would be out until after Week 6 of the 2024 season.

Both of them doing some work in camp is promising but for now their status in the longterm picture remains murky.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire