'No timeline' on injured Overton's return - Surrey

Jamie Overton has not played since April [Rex Features]

Surrey fast bowler Jamie Overton has been ruled out indefinitely with a stress fracture in his back.

The County Championship leaders say there is "no timeline" for a return date for the 30-year-old, who played his only Test for England in 2022.

Overton has not played since 12 April and has suffered a recurrence of the injury that kept him out for the early part of 2023.

Surrey are top of the Division One table after six matches and are looking to win the competition for the third year running.

"We can confirm that Jamie Overton has suffered a stress fracture of the lower back," a spokesperson for Surrey said.

"There is currently no timeline for his return but he will continue his recovery under the guidance of the Surrey medical department."

Overton could return for Surrey before the end of the season but his hopes of an international recall look to have been dashed as he will almost certainly miss both of England's summer Test series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

England are in the process of forming a new bowling attack following the announcement James Anderson will retire from Test cricket in July.

Fellow pace bowler Josh Tongue, of Nottinghamshire, is out for an extended period with a pectoral injury.