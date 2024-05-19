No time like more time. Current ends up with 3-3 tie after late goal by Louisville

The first-ever match under the night lights at CPKC Stadium was a wild one, with the KC Current and Racing Louisville playing to a 3-3 draw.

Gabrielle Robinson’s 91st-minute strike — her first career goal — gave the Current a 3-2 lead in stoppage time.

And it looked like the Current was cruising to a victory. Until the game just kept going past the initial eight minutes of stoppage time added.

Despite the initial eight minutes of stoppage time announced in the 90th minute, the referee let the match play until the 105th minute.

In the 103rd, Savannah DeMelo scored for Louisville to make it 3-3, stunning CPKC stadium.

Even with the loss, the Current remains in first place, with its record moving to 6-0-4 after 10 games on the season.

Racing Louisville scored first when Emma Sears’ cross turned into a shot and found the top corner, fooling everyone, including KC goalkeeper AD Franch.

The Current, though, got one back thanks to Lo LaBonta’s penalty kick in first half stoppage time. After a video review, the referee determined Vanessa DiBernardo was fouled in the box. LaBonta smashed her penalty kick into the top corner to tie it 1-1.

Michelle Cooper’s first goal of the season gave the Current a 2-1 lead in the 56th minute. But an own goal, which is currently credited as a goal for Louisville’s Abby Erceg, leveled the score at two apiece.

Replays showed the ball came off Stine Ballisager’s head into the net. That set the stage for Robinson’s apparent winner, a deflected strike that looped up and over the Louisville goalkeeper in the 91st minute.

Robinson became the 14th different goalscorer for the Kansas City Current in 2024.

That ties the league record, and the Current is the fastest to do so (10 games) . By the 17th game in 2022, North Carolina had 14 different goal scorers.

The Current is set to return to action next week against the Utah Royals.