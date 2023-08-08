No time to 'loaf': Gahanna Lincoln football prepares for role as Columbus-area favorite

There was some confusion after a Gahanna Lincoln football practice last week regarding the team motto, “No LOAF.”

One player thought the “A” stands for “attention,” while another said “accountable.”

The latter is correct — in full, the acronym stands for “No Lack of Accountable Football” — but the cross-up seemed to fit the learning curve that comes with a new season, even one that starts with the Lions as an early favorite to repeat as Division I, Region 3 champions and potentially contend for their first state title.

“Everything is expected to be done at a high level,” said senior linebacker Quan Rhodes-McKee, one of a handful of move-ins expected to make sizable contributions. “ ‘No LOAF,’ we live by that.”

Gahanna Lincoln receiver Jeremiah Watkins is tackled by defensive back Cameron Frazier during a practice last week at Gahanna Middle School South. Both players moved to Gahanna after previously attending KIPP Columbus and should play large roles this fall as the Lions seek a second consecutive regional championship.

Gahanna did anything but loaf a season ago, winning 11 consecutive games after a 2-1 start to capture its first regional championship in 40 years. Riding the right arm of quarterback Brennen Ward and the legs of running back Diore Hubbard, who combined for almost 4,800 all-purpose yards, the Lions averaged 39.5 points per game during their winning streak.

The run stopped with a 31-7 state semifinal loss to eventual champion Lakewood St. Edward.

Ward, a junior, and Hubbard, a senior who has committed to West Virginia, are among eight returning starters on offense. The line boasts two Division I commits in Evan Dailey (Temple) and Jake Grimm (Toledo).

Hubbard rushed for 2,365 yards and 25 touchdowns a year ago, had four receiving touchdowns and was a Mr. Football finalist.

Gahanna football coach Bruce Ward addresses his team during a recent practice at Gahanna Middle School South. The Lions return several key players on offense from last year's team, which won a regional championship for the first time since 1982.

“We have the ability to put up a lot of points on anybody with the offensive personnel we have, and we have the best offensive coordinator in all of Ohio (in Kyle Stout),” Hubbard said. “I use (last year) as motivation but at the same time, we can’t dwell. It’s a new year, a new me. I’m going for (Mr. Football) this year. I’m just focused on the season. I ran track in the spring and I feel way faster. I didn’t get tracked down much last year, but I feel like I have more breakaway speed.”

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Ward, who had 2,079 passing yards and 22 touchdowns in 2022, worked with renowned Cleveland-area quarterbacks coach Brad Maendler in the offseason. Maendler’s other students include current Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, from Medina, and Olentangy quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who has committed to the Nittany Lions.

“I spent a lot of time in the weight room … and got some more power,” said Ward, the son of head coach Bruce Ward. “We’re more polished to start. We’re more complete.”

Gahanna running back Diore Hubbard watches a recent practice at Gahanna Middle School South. The senior and West Virginia commit rushed for 2,365 yards a season ago and was a Mr. Football finalist.

Tackle and Rutgers commit Elijah King is the only returning starter on a defense that coach Ward said lost 16 of its top 17 players overall, but move-ins Cameron Frazier (KIPP Columbus) and Rhodes-McKee (Westerville South) should provide an immediate boost. Frazier was a first-team all-state defensive back in Division IV, and Rhodes-McKee had 108.5 tackles to earn first-team all-state in Division II.

Both acknowledged the program’s reputation, and those of Bruce Ward and defensive coordinator Murad Holliday, played a part in their decisions to transfer.

“I feel like this was the best decision I could make for me and my future,” said Frazier, who also can play receiver and return kicks. “I’ve just been getting bigger and faster and working on my own abilities, doing personal receiver reps and defensive back work when I’m alone.

“This is a family. It’s a great program. Everyone is family and we do everything together, do it a certain way.”

Gahanna quarterback Brennen Ward attempts a pass during a recent practice at Gahanna Middle School South. Ward, a junior, led an offense that averaged 39.5 points during an 11-game winning streak last fall.

Frazier’s KIPP teammate, senior receiver Jeremiah Watkins, also moved to Gahanna. Watkins holds 18 Division I offers.

Gahanna opens Aug. 18 at Mason. A game at Groveport follows before the Lions’ first home game in more than a year, Sept. 1 against Olentangy Liberty.

Gahanna played two true home games to start last season before school and stadium renovations began. Other designated home games were played at Fortress Obetz, Thomas Worthington and Whitehall.

Gahanna defensive back Cameron Frazier intercepts a pass during a recent practice at Gahanna Middle School South. Frazier, along with receiver Jeremiah Watkins, transferred to Gahanna from KIPP Columbus and should play a large part as the Lions seek a second consecutive regional championship.

For now, coach Ward is preaching patience and process, no matter the talent. No team is identical from one year to the next, after all.

“It takes time, the continuity between our quarterback and receivers, the skill set, everything,” coach Ward said. “Going back to the fundamentals is especially key. Some of these guys are going from just watching on Friday night to being the guy on Fridays. When the lights turn on, it’s a totally different deal. We have to know everything in and out.”

