No Thursday practice for David Montgomery

The 2-1 Bears may have to compete this weekend without one of their key offensive weapons.

Running back David Montgomery missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday. He’s listed on Chicago’s injury report with ankle and knee injuries.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said earlier this week that Montgomery is day-to-day.

The Bears have won their two games largely on the strength of their ground game, as quarterback Justin Fields has thrown just 45 passes. Montgomery has 159 yards on the ground. Khalil Herbert leads the team with 240 yards and three touchdowns.

Linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring), defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), and defensive back Jaylon Johnson (quad) also did not practice for the second straight day.

Edge rusher Robert Quinn (illness) and kicker Cairo Santos (personal) missed practice on Thursday.

Tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) was downgraded from limited to DNP.

Linebacker Roquan Smith (quad) and receiver Velus Jones (hamstring) remained limited. Linebacker Sterling Weatherford (ankle) was added to the report as limited.

