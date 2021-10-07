The Vikings may, or may not, have running back Dalvin Cook for a critical Sunday game against the Lions.

Cook did not practice on Thursday due to a lingering ankle injury. He also did not practice on Wednesday.

Although Cook has expressed optimism that he’ll play, the reality is simple. Prior to Week Three against the Seahawks, he didn’t practice at all — and he didn’t play. Prior to Week Four against the Browns, he practiced each day on a limited basis, and played.

Without Cook in Week Three, running back Alexander Mattison picked up 112 rushing yards and 59 more receiving yards. With the Lions not great against the run, the Vikings could see Mattison have another big day, and they could give Cook a chance to get healthier for Week Six, at Carolina.

Also not practicing due to injury on Thursday for the Vikings was defensive tackle Michael Pierce (elbow) and receiver Imir Smith-Marsette (toe). All other injured Vikings fully participated, including linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), who hasn’t played in over a full year.

No Thursday practice for Dalvin Cook originally appeared on Pro Football Talk