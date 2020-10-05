No Tennessee Titans test positive for COVID-19 on Monday

Finally, some good news out of Tennessee, as the Titans reportedly had no positive tests from anyone in their organization on Monday. This marks the first time in nearly a week that the Titans didn’t have at least one test come back positive.

Now, the next step is for the Titans to get two consecutive days of zero positives. So, if Tennessee returns all negative results once again on Tuesday, the team could get back into its facility as early as Wednesday in order to start preparing for the Week 5 game versus the Buffalo Bills.

Tennessee received two more positive results on Sunday, one from a player and one from a personnel member. That player was later revealed to be fullback Khari Blasingame, who will go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, the team revealed.

Timeline of events for Tennessee Titans' COVID-19 outbreak

A total of 18 people within the Titans organization have tested positive in the span of a week, leading to the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak this season. Going back to September 24, 20 members of the Titans — 10 players and 10 personnel — have tested positive.

Practice squad defensive back, Greg Mabin (September 24) and outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen (September 26) were the first two to test positive prior to this past week’s outbreak. Rookie offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson has also been on the Reserve/COVID-19 list since September 6, so Tennessee has a grand total of 11 players on the list at the moment.

Even if the Titans rid themselves of this outbreak, there could be a stiff punishment from the league, as the NFL and NFLPA are both investigating whether or not Tennessee violated protocol.

