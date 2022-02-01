Breaking News:

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady says he's retiring

No team frustrated newly-retired Tom Brady like the Saints

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Sigler
·2 min read
No team frustrated newly-retired Tom Brady like the Saints
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New Orleans Saints
    New Orleans Saints
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tom Brady
    Tom Brady
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Tom Brady made his retirement from the NFL official on Tuesday, announcing his decision to hang up his cleats from his Instagram account after 22 years as a pro. He enjoyed a long and storied career, regularly sweeping his rivals in the AFC East with the New England Patriots and winning a Super Bowl title in a brief detour with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And no team gave Brady more trouble more often than the New Orleans Saints. He faced the black and gold nine times in the regular season, going 4-5 for a winning percentage of .444. Only one team beats that — the Seattle Seahawks, who beat him twice in three meetings. He retired with a record of .500 or better against every other team in the NFL. Of the other four teams he played exactly nine times, he went 6-3 against the Carolina Panthers, 7-2 with the Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans, and an embarrassing 9-0 over the Atlanta Falcons. No wonder Atlanta gave up a 28-3 lead to him in Super Bowl LI.

New Orleans sacked Brady 28 times across those nine games, trailing only his old AFC East punching bags. And their rate of 3.11 sacks per game trumps what the Miami Dolphins (66 sacks in 36 games, 1.83), Buffalo Bills (64 sacks in 36 games, 1.78), and New York Jets (56 sacks in 37 games, 1.51) accomplished. No team fared better against Brady as often as the Saints.

What about takeaways? The Saints intercepted Brady 11 times, with ranks fifth-best behind the Dolphins (27), Bills (25), Jets and Indianapolis Colts (16 times each). They’re tied for the fifth-most fumbles against him, too (6). Only the Kansas City Chiefs limited Brady to a worse passer rating (87.4 in ten games) than New Orleans (88), among teams to play against him nine or more times.

It’s almost a shame the Saints didn’t get to play against this Hall of Fame-bound quarterback more often. Almost every game made memories: some great, like Bill Belichick pulling him during a devastating 38-17 blowout loss in 2009, or the 9-0 home loss orchestrated by a banged-up Taysom Hill with Sean Payton watching from his couch in 2021; and other memories are tough to look back on, like the uncalled hold on Junior Galette to set up Brady’s game-winning touchdown pass in 2013 or an early-season 36-20 rout in New Orleans in 2017. For better or worse, every game the Saints played against Brady and his teams was memorable. The NFL won’t be the same without him.

Related

Did it only take two years of losing to the Saints to push Tom Brady into retirement?

C.J. Gardner-Johnson gets one more dig in at Tom Brady's expense on Twitter

Tom Brady embodies poor sportsmanship, trash talks Saints sideline after late interception

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: Tom Brady was so generational, it's impossible for there to be another like him

    Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons. Will we ever see anyone like Brady again? The answer is no, and it probably won't even be close.

  • LOOK: 8 Texans who intercepted Tom Brady

    Tom Brady is calling it a career. Here are eight Houston Texans who were able to intercept the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

  • Trey Lance's rookie development has 49ers excited for future

    The 49ers know the future is bright with Trey Lance at the helm.

  • Israel calls on Amnesty not to release apartheid report

    Israel on Monday called on Amnesty International not to publish an upcoming report accusing it of apartheid, saying the conclusions of the London-based international human rights group are “false, biased and antisemitic.” Amnesty is expected to join the New York-based Human Rights Watch and the Israeli rights group B'Tselem in accusing Israel of the international crime of apartheid based on its nearly 55-year military occupation of lands the Palestinians want for a future state and because of its treatment of its own Arab minority. Israel dismissed the other reports as biased, but is adopting a much more adversarial stance this time around.

  • Coast Guard searching for man who fell from a boat that capsized off the Lower Keys

    A search is underway for a man who fell from a small boat Saturday night off the Lower Keys, according to authorities.

  • Lamar Odom Talks About Missing His Ex Inside the CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER House

    Lamar Odom Talks About Missing His Ex, Khloe Kardashian on CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER, premiering tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 2 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Following the premiere, CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER will air on multiple nights each week throughout February, with the finale on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

  • Alabama football DL Phidarian Mathis at Senior Bowl: 'We still run the SEC'

    Alabama football defensive lineman Jim Nagy decided to have some fun at the Senior Bowl and remind everyone of the Crimson Tide's standing in the SEC.

  • This time the Patriots didn't step up to keep Josh McDaniels in the fold

    Four years ago the Patriots went above and beyond to convince Josh McDaniels to stay, but not this time. Our Tom E. Curran shares his take on New England's offensive mind reportedly leaving for Las Vegas to lead the Raiders.

  • Dolly Parton wants Taco Bell to bring back the Mexican Pizza, too

    We’ve begged you, Taco Bell, to bring back the Mexican Pizza. We’ve put our heart and soul on the line sharing our love for the item that was once a staple on your menu. We’ve even tried replicating its glory at home. But still, we can’t help but hope, wish, and pray that the Mexican Pizza is coming back, keeping a close eye on every little hint you drop that maybe, just maybe, its return is imminent. Well, Taco Bell, we now have a new warrior in this fight, one who will make you sit up and take

  • More Chinese food aid bound for distressed Afghanistan

    China has sent a new batch of food supplies to Afghanistan as the country struggles with an economic and humanitarian crisis. China's ambassador to Kabul Wang Yu said on Twitter on Sunday that a train loaded with 500 tonnes of wheat, sugar, cooking oil and potato processing equipment had left Xinjiang, and another train carrying wheat would leave early this month. Earlier, China trucked in 848 tonnes of rice and wheat to southern Kandahar and Helmand provinces and the Western Farah and Ghar prov

  • Carleton Carpenter, MGM and Broadway Actor Who Starred Alongside Debbie Reynolds, Dies at 95

    Carleton Carpenter, who performed on stage and screen alongside stars such as Debbie Reynolds in “Two Weeks With Love” and Judy Garland in “Summer Stock,” died Monday in Warwick, N.Y., according to his reps. He was 95. Carpenter was a multi-hyphenate artist whose career spanned eight decades. His 1950 duet with Debbie Reynolds covering the […]

  • Robert Kraft: I have the greatest respect for Tom Brady personally and always will

    Tom Brady‘s retirement announcement did not mention the Patriots, instead focusing on his time with the Buccaneers. But New England has nevertheless acknowledged Brady hanging up his cleats, posting a tweet thanking the quarterback. And Patriots owner Robert Kraft has also released a statement on Brady’s long, storied career. “Words cannot describe the feelings I [more]

  • WATCH: Robbie Gould getting under the skin of the Rams

    Former Penn State kicker Robbie Gould went head-to-head with Jalen Ramsey and let the Rams know he won't be intimidated.

  • Clemson Football Schedule 2022: 3 Things To Know

    Clemson football schedule. The 2022 college football schedule with 3 things to know

  • TV Ratings: NFL Conference Championships Hit Multi-Year Highs

    The NFL capped a remarkable playoff season Sunday with two more down-to-the-wire games in its conference championship round. The league’s TV numbers were equally impressive. The AFC championship on CBS and the NFC title game on Fox averaged 49 million viewers Sunday, up 13 percent over the two games last year (43.31 million). All three […]

  • JPMorgan Sees Sharp Upside In Qualcomm, Thanks To Apple

    JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated an Overweight rating on Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) with a $225 price target, ahead of the company's fiscal Q1 results. The price target implies an upside of 28%. The analyst sees a favorable setup saying Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) print points to solid demand for Qualcomm's largest customer. The combination of supply chain easing, share gains with android customers, favorable pricing trends, as well as growth drivers from non-smartphone end-markets w

  • Daniil Medvedev was 'amazed' by Rafael Nadal's resilience in his incredible Australian Open final comeback

    "During the match I tried just to play tennis, but after the match I just asked him 'Are you tired?!' because it was insane," Medvedev joked.

  • How Tom Brady's GOAT legend started in the state of Michigan — and lasted 2 decades

    Looking back on quarterback Tom Brady's greatest games in the state of Michigan, with Michigan football and against the Detroit Lions.

  • New York Jets have hilarious reaction to Tom Brady retiring from NFL

    The Jets didn't earn many wins on the football field during the 2021 season, but they scored a major social media victory Tuesday morning after Tom Brady retired.

  • Peyton Manning has heartfelt reaction to Tom Brady retiring from NFL

    Peyton Manning reacted to Tom Brady's official retirement from the NFL with a heartfelt statement.