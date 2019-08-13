No team drills Tuesday for a sore Colt McCoy

Colt McCoy was on top of the first Washington depth chart at quarterback, but he hasn’t done much to press any advantage his experience in head coach Jay Gruden’s offense might have given him.

McCoy went through an extended recovery from last year’s broken leg and was not in the lineup for last week’s preseason opener. Game No. 2 is on Thursday night and McCoy may not be ready to go against the Bengals either.

McCoy was held out of team drills on Tuesday and Gruden said, via John Keim of ESPN.com, that McCoy’s leg is sore. Gruden didn’t rule the quarterback out for Thursday, but it’s a stretch to go from not comfortable enough for team work to feeling good about McCoy’s ability to play in a 48-hour period.

That would leave more time for Case Keenum and Dwayne Haskins to make their case in what’s yet to fully become a three-man race for the starting job.