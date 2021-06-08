Fight night: Floyd Mayweather parties at the club after Logan Paul bout at Hard Rock

Win or lose (neither applies), Floyd Mayweather knows how to have a good time.

After his exhibition fight with Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Sunday night, Mayweather went out to party.

The boxing star, 44, wiped down the sweat and whooped it up as the headliner at the LIV on Sunday bash at The Fontainebleau in Miami Beach.

Trading trunks for shades and a designer get-up, Mayweather hung out at the full-capacity club with rapper Lil Baby, Instagram model Chantel Jeffries and Twitter head Jack Dorsey.

Could he toast to a victory? Not exactly.

Despite dominating at the highly anticipated bout at Hard Rock, Mayweather failed to deliver the TKO (some say he even held up Paul, 26, so the eight-round entertainment card could continue).

“I had fun,’’ Mayweather told press in a post-fight interview. “You got to realize I’m not 21 anymore, but it’s good to move around with these young guys. ‘’

Fun — and lucrative: The boxing vet was reportedly paid a bundle. Though the exact figure is unclear, according to the New York Times, the fighter did admit the purse was equivalent to a “legalized bank robbery.” We hope Floyd paid for a round; at LIV, cocktails go for about $20 a pop, give or take.