No Sweat: Glen Lake makes quick work of Marion, 15-0

Jun. 5—MAPLE CITY — Fifty-eight minutes put all of Division 4 on notice.

No. 11-ranked Glen Lake (27-3) thoroughly disposed of No. 18 Marion (23-7) by a 15-0 mercy in three innings during Wednesday's speedy Division 4 baseball regional semifinal at Glen Lake that included two home runs.

The game took less than an hour to complete.

"We came in here thinking we have to show something to the state, so we wanted to make a statement today," junior pitcher Cooper Bufalini said after tossing three dominant innings. "We came out here with the mindset that this is the last time we're playing on our home field with the boys, and we wanted to come out strong and leave everything on the field."

The Lakers advance to face Muskegon Western Michigan Christian (14-12-1) in Saturday's 12:30 p.m. regional final at Muskegon WMC, which beat Manistee Catholic Central, 10-0, in six innings Wednesday. The other half of Glen Lake's quarterfinal bracket includes No. 1-ranked and defending state champ Beal City, the only team ranked in the D4 top five who survived districts.

"We definitely did prove a point here by 15-0'ing Marion in regionals," said senior right fielder Joey Rioux, who blasted a monster first-inning home run. "That definitely sends a message to the whole rest of the competition in Division 4. They're going to be a little bit more cautious of us now."

Glen Lake hit only six home runs as a team all season, including Wednesday's pair. An 11-mile-per-hour wind straight out to left field helped things, but the Laker bats did the rest.

"Our park is pretty deep," Lakers head coach Kris Herman said. "We're not really necessarily a home run-hitting team. We like to focus more on the line-drive approach. But the wind's blowing out a little bit, and the No. 1 thing was we had real good approaches at the plate. We didn't hack at things that we shouldn't be hacking at and got good pitches to hit and got good swings on them."

Both homers were to the left-center power alley, with Glen Lake's park measuring 325 feet down the lines.

"Our bats are just feeling it," Bufalini said. "Yesterday, we spent all practice just working on bats. Not really any fielding at all. It paid off."

Of course, with Bufalini striking out six in three frames and only allowing one ball out of the infield, they didn't need much glove work, either.

"It got warm out, so my arm warmed up and felt good," Bufalini said. "Just slinging it, not thinking about where I'm at."

Lakers shortstop Benji Allen kept the team's defensive noise up, routinely chattering while Bufalini pitched. Allen shouted "Bottom-of-the-toilet-seat filthy!" right before Bufalini struck out his third consecutive batter to end the first inning and uttered, "Strikeout video boy!" before the Laker righthander fanned the second frame's final batter.

"It doesn't get me off focus," Bufalini said. "I kind of like it, because when it gets quiet, then I tend to get in my head and I think a little bit more. So Ben and I will push each other, talk to each other a little bit in the field. It gets us going and pitching better."

The Lakers haven't allowed a run in three postseason games, winning by a combined 37-0 score.

The Lakers spotted Bufalini a five-run lead after one inning. Peter Gelsinger's bloop single loaded the bases. Aiden Gokey then singled in two with a shot up the right side, and Rioux launched a three-run bomb over the left-field fence for a 5-0 lead.

"We got back in the dugout, and we looked at each other and said, 'We saw that coming,' because he's been like that for two solid days on swings," Herman said. "He's had real good approaches. His timing has been real good, his swing looks real good. Just kind of waiting for something like that from him, and he got it today."

Rioux's previous homer this season — and his only other varsity bomb — was a grand slam at Onekama, making this his first dinger on his home field.

"This one was way better than the last one," Rioux said. "I mean, it wasn't a grand slam, but it definitely went a long way."

Gelsinger hit the right-field fence on the fly for a bases-loaded RBI single. Gokey singled in a run, one came across on a balk, Tanner Crick drove one in, and Allen blasted a line-drive homer over the left-field fence — his third round-tripper of the season — for a 13-0 lead after two frames.

Bufalini allowed a walk in the second, but he erased that runner himself with a pickoff at second.

Crick's RBI single to left scored Gelsinger and Tyler Brown's single to left brought home Gokey to make it 15-0 and enact the mercy rule with none out and the bases still juiced in the third.

The Eagles and Lakers played in the same round last year, with Allen coming on in relief of Bufalini in a 6-3 win at Frankfort. Glen Lake fell in the next round to Beal City, which went on to take the state title.

The fairly young Lakers squad has only three seniors (Gokey, Brown and Rioux), each driving in a run Wednesday.

