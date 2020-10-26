No suspension is expected for Gabe Jackson after Sunday’s ejection

Raiders right guard Gabe Jackson was ejected from Sunday’s 45-20 loss to the Buccaneers after being involved in a scuffle following a Derek Carr touchdown pass in the third quarter, but it wasn’t immediately obvious what caused the disqualification.

Referee Scott Novak explained why Jackson was ejected in comments to a pool reporter after the game.

“On the play after the touchdown, the down judge throws a flag for number 66 stepping on an opponent, right on his shoulder, while he was on the ground,” Novak said.

Video of the play shows Jackson and Buccaneers defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh tangle with each other. Jackson eventually steps on Suh, who has usually found himself on the other side of altercations like this.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Jackson is not expected to be suspended as a result of the act, but could be fined this week.

