'No survivors' after helicopter crashes in Mojave Desert: Sheriff

No survivors were located after a helicopter crashed in the Mojave Desert in California Friday night, authorities said.

"We were made aware of a downed aircraft at approximately 10:12 p.m., on February 10, 2024," a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said Saturday. "The scene of the crash was determined to be east of the 15-Freeway, near Halloran Springs Road. We are not able to confirm how many people were on board or their names. No survivors have been located."

A preliminary report from the Federal Aviation Administration said a helicopter crashed near Nipton, California, Friday night.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

