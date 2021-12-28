No surprises for Jacksonville in Week 17 USA TODAY Sports NFL power rankings

The Jags had a chance to end a six-game losing streak on Sunday against the three-win New York Jets, but that opportunity went by the wayside as they dropped yet another game to a bad team. After the 26-21 loss, Jacksonville sits at 2-13 on the season and is currently in position to pick first overall in the 2022 NFL draft.

For that reason, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Jaguars sit in the bottom spot of the latest power rankings from USA TODAY Sports’ Nate Davis heading into Week 17. That’s a position the team has occupied for several weeks now, and with remaining games against potential playoff teams, that isn’t likely to change this year.

Their final two games against New England and Indianapolis, probably safe to start stitching Aidan Hutchinson jerseys in Jacksonville.

I’m not so sure that the Jags are set on Hutchinson with the first pick, if they get it. They could certainly still target Kayvon Thibodeaux, who spent most of the season considered the top prospect. The Oregon edge rusher was once the No. 1 recruit in the 2019 recruiting class, and he has mostly lived up to that hype.

If the Jaguars lose their next two games, they’ll have their choice between the two defensive standouts.