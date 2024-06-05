'No surprises' among exits but Kelly's versatility 'will be missed'

[BBC]

Bournemouth's retained list has no surprises - given that four of the five senior players departing had not made a first-team appearance for the Cherries during 2023-24.

The player they will miss is defender Lloyd Kelly. Like Jefferson Lerma a year earlier, despite entreaties from Bournemouth to sign a new deal, it had been clear for a while that Kelly was poised to see out his Cherries contract before embarking on a Bosman-style free transfer. If media reports are to be believed, a reunion with Eddie Howe at Newcastle is likely.

And like Lerma, despite running down his contract, Kelly's commitment and professionalism on the field was never questioned. While boss Andoni Iraola has settled on the partnership of Marcos Senesi and Illia Zabarnyi in central defence, Kelly's ability to slot in at centre-back or left-back will be sorely missed.

The Bournemouth careers of Emiliano Marcondes and Jamal Lowe bear some similarity. Both were signed by Scott Parker in the summer of 2021 and featured in the Championship promotion campaign that followed, despite most appearances coming from the bench. However, both have been largely surplus to requirements at Premier League level, and have spent much of the past two years out on loan. Both are likely to have suitors in the Championship.

Ryan Fredericks was signed to add experience after promotion to the top flight, but persistent injuries have prevented him from stepping onto a first-team pitch since March 2023, so at 31, it was no surprise that he was not offered new terms.

Likewise, Darren Randolph was another veteran who filled the role of third-choice goalkeeper for the past 18 months, without making a competitive appearance. The 37-year-old departs a day after the signing of New Zealander Alex Paulsen, 21, with the Cherries' goalkeeping department looking towards the future.