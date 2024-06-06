No surprise but Rutgers women’s basketball recruit Autumn Fleary makes the ‘Super 60’ list

Autumn Fleary, offered recently by Rutgers women’s basketball, is ranked among the top players in the class of 2026.

Rutgers offered Fleary in late May, getting involved with the point guard from Sidwell Friends School (Washington, D.C.). In the ‘Super 60,’ Fleary was ranked the No. 14 player in the nation.

And she is now a five-star in the ESPN rankings. She has been backing that up with her recent play, averaging 11.8 points per game at the recent EYBL Session 2.

She has recent offers this month from Miami, North Carolina and Wake Forest. She also holds offers from Boston College, Central Florida, Florida, Marquette, Memphis, Mississippi State, St. John’s, SMU, TCU, Virginia and Virginia Tech among others.

She was recently named one of 22 finalists for a roster spot with the United States women’s U17 national team.

The incoming 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers is certainly a strong one. Head coach Coquese Washington landed two bigtime recruits in five-star guard Kiyomi McMiller and four-star forward Zachara Perkins.

