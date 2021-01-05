No surprise: Peyton Manning a Hall of Fame finalist

  • FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1998 file photo, Green Bay Packers strong safety LeRoy Butler moves in against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFC Divisional Playoffs in Green Bay, Wis. Butler was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 (.AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2011, file photo, Green Bay Packers' Charles Woodson (21) breaks up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Wallace during the first half of the NFL football Super Bowl XLV football game in Arlington, Texas. Woodson, in his first-year of eligibility, was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2006, file photo, Denver Broncos safety John Lynch celebrates an interception against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver. Lynch was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2000, file photo, St. Louis Rams wide receiver Torry Holt outruns Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber (20) on a 73-yard touchdown reception during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Holt was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
  • FILE - In this Oct. 26, 2008, file photo, Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson makes catch against the Washington Redskins in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Detroit. Johnson, in his first-year of eligibility, was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2016, file photo, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in NFL football's Super Bowl 50 in Santa Clara, Calif. Manning, in his first-year of eligibility, was selected as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021 on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
BARRY WILNER (AP Pro Football Writer)
·3 min read

Peyton Manning, no surprise, is among 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.

The star quarterback, owner of a record five NFL Most Valuable Player awards and two Super Bowl titles, was the first finalist revealed by the hall on Tuesday night.

Manning, of course, was one of the most prolific passers in NFL history. In 18 pro seasons and 265 starts out of 266 games played since being the top overall draft choice by Indianapolis in 1998, he had 14 seasons with 4,000-plus yards passing.

When he retired following leading Denver to the 2015 league title, Manning held NFL records for career passing yards (71,940), career passing touchdowns (539) and consecutive seasons with at least 25 passing touchdowns (13).

He won 201 of those games, including playoffs, guiding the Colts to the 2006 NFL championship. He also made the Super Bowl for the 2009 and 2013 seasons, was a seven-time All-Pro, and a member of the NFL's All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Joining Manning as a finalist was one of the players he threw to, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, a finalist for the second time. First-year eligible Calvin Johnson and second-time finalist Torry Holt also made the cut among receivers.

Wayne played in two Super Bowls with Manning.

Four defensive backs, including current 49ers general manager John Lynch, advanced. This will be Lynch's eighth time as a finalist, while it's the first for Charles Woodson in his initial year of eligibility, and Ronde Barber, and the second for appearance in the finals for Leroy Butler.

''I am just enjoying this moment, sitting here watching those highlights and what you immediately do is kind of reliving some of those moments,'' Woodson said. ''To me it is not lost to be in this moment, to be a Hall of Fame finalist in the first year; it takes a lot to get to this point. You really have to make an impact on the game and I am excited to be in this moment.''

Two of the NFL's most dependable defensive linemen got to the finals: sack master Jared Allen and versatile Richard Seymour. Allen, who had 136 sacks and forced four safeties, is another first-year eligible player, while Seymour has made the finals for three of his four eligible years.

Zach Thomas, who also excelled on special teams, was one of three linebackers making the finals, joining Sam Mills - a star in the USFL and then the NFL - and Clay Matthews, who led some strong Cleveland defenses from 1978-1993 before playing three season in Atlanta. Thomas and Mills became second-time finalists, and Matthews for the first time.

Voting on the entrants to the hall will be conducted later this month, with the inductees announced during Super Bowl week. A maximum of five modern-day players can be chosen, along with three previously announced candidates should they get the required votes: coach Tom Flores, contributor Bill Nunn, and senior Drew Pearson.

Inductions are scheduled for next August, when the 2020 class and a special centennial class also will be enshrined after the COVID-19 pandemic forced postponement of those ceremonies last summer.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

