No surprise: No. 9 Missouri heavy favorites to beat Arkansas on Friday

After being favored the past two weeks, Arkansas football (4-7, 1-6 SEC) is the underdog for their season finale. The Hogs will look to play spoiler when the No. 9 Missouri Tigers (9-2, 5-2 SEC) roll into Fayetteville.

According to ESPN’s FPI prediction model, the Tigers have 71.3% chance to beat Arkansas and win their 10th game of the year. If Missouri is able to win on Friday, it would be their first win in Fayetteville since 2017.

The divisive Battle Line Rivalry has been extremely unkind to the Razorbacks since its inception back in 2015. Since that win, the Hogs have won just one out of the last seven meetings.

Arkansas last win came in 2021, when they beat the Tigers 34-17 to finish the year 8-4 and earn a trip to the Outback Bowl. Dating back to when Missouri joined the SEC, the Hogs are just 2-6 against the Tigers (would be 2-7, but Missouri was forced to vacate all wins from the 2015 and 2016 seasons).

Kickoff for Friday’s game in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire