No surprise: No. 16 Ole Miss the heavy favorites over Arkansas on Saturday

When the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) travel to Oxford to take on the No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1, 1-1 SEC), they will be heavy underdogs.

The ESPN FPI predictor give the Hogs just an 18% chance to upset the red hot Rebels on Saturday night. This will be the third-straight game that the Hogs will be heavily favored to lose. They were given just an 11.5% chance to beat LSU on the road and a 27.1% chance to beat Texas A&M in Dallas.

As we know, Arkansas failed to win either of those contests, so it’s probably fair to give them a slim chance to do the same this week.

The Ole Miss Rebels were able to bounce back from a disappointing road loss to Alabama two weeks ago with a huge win over LSU this past Saturday. They’ll enter this week’s matchup with much to play for and a lot of momentum.

It has the makings for another entertaining game, as the last time the Hogs traveled to Oxford the lost to the Rebels in a dramatic shootout, 52-51. That game came down to the final play, where KJ Jeffersonfound Warren Thompson in the back of the endzone as time expired. Arkansas opted to go for two to try and win, but ultimately failed and the Rebels got the win.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire