No surprise, Kyle Larson is odds-on favorite to win Goodyear 400

Kyle Larson doesn‘t have the most experience of late at Darlington Raceway, the track for Sunday’s Goodyear 400, but he has had a ton of success.

Since spring 2019, Larson has competed in three races at Darlington and finished second in all three of them — the Bojangles’ Southern 500 (Sept. 1, 2019), the Goodyear 400 (May 9, 2021) and the Cook Out Southern 500 (Sept. 5, 2021). This is why it‘s no surprise the NASCAR odds this week have Larson at +500 to win, best in the field.

Larson will enter this week‘s race with some momentum after last weekend‘s DuraMAX Drydene 400, which was completed on Monday after the race was stopped 78 laps in Sunday due to rain. Larson came back from a spin in Stage 2 to finish sixth and record his third consecutive top-10 finish after leading 19 laps.

The 29-year-old is also in a good position to win this year‘s NASCAR Cup Series championship.

In 11 starts, he has five top-five finishes, including his win in the Wise Power 400 in February. This has him currently ranked eighth in the standings, but at +500, he has the best odds at the BetMGM online sportsbook.

Larson is also the NASCAR betting favorite to win the Cup Series championship, pulling in 9.8% of the tickets and 14.3% of the handle, both the highest of any driver.

A win, or at least continuing his success at Darlington, will only boost his odds and increase his chances.

Besides betting on who will win the race, there are also a few interesting Featured Matchups over at BetMGM.

*** Denny Hamlin (-115) vs. Martin Truex Jr. (-115)

It‘s no surprise this featured matchup is so close. Both drivers have had a ton of recent success at Darlington. Since February 2019, Hamlin and Truex have competed in six races at the track. Hamlin has an average finish of 9, while Truex‘s is 9.7.

Hamlin has two wins to Truex‘s one. Meanwhile, Truex has led 24.4% of the laps compared to Hamlin‘s 9.7%.

Both have +700 odds to win this week, so this featured matchup truly is a toss-up.

*** Chris Buescher (-135) vs. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+105)

Both Buescher and Stenhouse are +8000 to win the race, but it‘s easy to see why Buescher is a favorite in this matchup.

In both drivers’ last six races at Darlington, Buescher has an average finish of 18.5, while Stenhouse‘s is 25.7.

With that being said, Stenhouse is coming off a second-place finish last week so, he is entering the week with some good vibes.

*** Kyle Busch (-135) vs. Ross Chastain (+105)

Busch the favorite in this matchup, and it shows in the odds to win the race. He is +900, while Chastain is +1200.

Busch also has faired much better at Darlington than his counterpart. His average finish in his last six races at the track is 12.7, including three top-five finishes. Meanwhile, Chastain‘s average finish in his previous four races at the track is 18.8.

*** William Byron (-165) vs. Ryan Blaney (+125)

Byron is the biggest favorite of any of the featured matchups this week. He has two top-five finishes in his last three races at the track. Meanwhile, Blaney has just one top-10 finish in 10 career races at Darlington.

Byron also has slightly better odds to win the race — +1000 to Blaney‘s +1400. It is worth pointing out that Blaney‘s average finish at the track in their last six races is actually better than Byron‘s — 17.3 to 18.5.

At plus-money, Blaney may offer some good value given there isn‘t as big of a difference in the two drives as the juice would indicate.

