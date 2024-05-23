No surprise that Budda Baker is at voluntary part of Cardinals’ offseason

The Arizona Cardinals opened Phase 3 of the offseason program with the first week of voluntary OTAs (organized team activities). So far, the vibes are all positive. It is notable who is there and working.

It includes running back James Conner and safety Budda Baker, both entering the final year of their contracts.

A year ago, Baker was unhappy about his deal and stayed away during the voluntary part of the offseason.

What is different this year?

While he has not guarantees remaining in his contract and he might not be happy that he has not gotten an extension, he has a big reason to be with the team.

He has $400,000 on the line.

When his contract was redone last year, guaranteeing his 2023 salary and giving him a small bonus, it also included a workout bonus of $400,000 for this year, incentivizing him to be there and working with his teammates.

And while the money is a big reason to participate, his presence there is noticed.

Center Hjalte Froholdt said guys like Baker being in the building push the other players when he spoke to reporters on Monday.

“All the vets are here, too, that don’t necessarily have to be here. We got Budda in here working, we got James Conner in here working, we got (Kyler Murray) in here working like all the guys in here,” he said. “If they’re in here, I need to be in here. And I don’t feel like I’m here because I’m forced to. I’m excited to be here and this is an awesome time of year. I’m pretty stoked right now.”

If Baker isn’t happy about his contract, he isn’t showing or saying it.

His presence helps him and it helps his teammates. It is fantastic to see.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire