No surprise: Arkansas not among seven SEC teams in and about USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The SEC spent a good chunk of the 2022 regular season cannibalizing itself. But at the end of 13 weeks, one team stood head and shoulders above the rest.

Georgia will play LSU in the SEC Championship game Saturday as the meeting will feature the No. 1 team and the No. 13 team in the final USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll of the regular season. The Bulldogs have been at the top for weeks while LSU dropped seven spots after falling to Texas A&M in the regular-season finale.

The Aggies, of course, didn’t sniff the poll, finishing tied with Auburn and Vanderbilt for the worst record in the conference (5-7).

Other SEC teams in the poll include Alabama (No. 6), Tennessee (No. 8), South Carolina (No. 20) and Mississippi State (No. 25). The Gamecocks and Bulldogs are new to the poll this week. Ole Miss, de facto No. 26, was the only other SEC team to pick up a vote.

The poll released Sunday isn’t the last Coaches Poll of the season, so more SEC teams could crack it before the final one is released in January, depending on how bowls shake out.

Georgia

Georgia

Michigan

Michigan

Texas Christian

Texas Christian

Southern California

Southern California

Ohio State

Ohio State

Ceb Osu22mar Kwr 59

Alabama

Alabama

Penn State

Penn State

Tennessee

Tennessee

Ut Vs Missouri

Washington

Washington

Kansas State

Kansas State

Clemson

Clemson

Ncaa Football Clemson At Wake Forest

Utah

Utah

LSU

LSU

Florida State

Florida State

Fsu 28

Oregon

Oregon

Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon

Oregon State

Oregon State

UCLA

UCLA

Tulane

Tulane

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

South Carolina

South Carolina

Texas

Texas

Ut Ku Football Mlc 00623

North Carolina

North Carolina

Central Florida

Central Florida

Ncaaf Cincinnati Bearcats At Ucf Knights Oct 29 793

Texas-San Antonio

Texas-San Antonio

Mississippi State

Mississippi State

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire