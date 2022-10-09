No surprise: Arkansas knocked out of USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Arkansas was barely holding on to a spot inside the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll last week after falling to Alabama. Now, even that spot is gone.

The Razorbacks are out of the Top 25 a day after losing to Mississippi State, 40-17. The loss was the Hogs’ third straight. In less than a month, Arkansas went from No. 9 in the rankings to not even picking up votes.

Mississippi State, which beat Arkansas for the first since Mike Leach and Sam Pittman took over the respective programs three years ago, moved from No. 23 to No. 17.

The rest of the Top 25 had a familiar SEC feel. Alabama held on to the No. 1 spot and Georgia was No. 2. Tennessee and Ole Miss kept their spots in the Top 10, as well, at No. 8 and No. 9. Kentucky dropped from No. 13 to No. 22.

Arkansas heads to Provo, Utah, in Week 7 to play the now unranked Cougars of Brigham Young.

Alabama (1)

Oct 1, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kobe Prentice (80) runs after a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Texas A&M, 24-20.

Georgia (2)

Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart looks on against Baylor Bears at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Auburn, 42-10.

Ohio State (3)

Jan 1, 2015; New Orleans, LA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones (12) runs with the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2015 Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Michigan State, 49-20.

Michigan (4)

Sep 24, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Indiana, 31-10.

Clemson (5)

Jan 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Beat Boston College, 31-3.

Southern California (6)

Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lincoln Riley poses with Fight on sign during a press conference to introduce Riley as Southern California Trojans head coach. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Washington State 30-14.

Oklahoma State (7)

Sep 17, 2022; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys fans hold up their children to a Lion King theme during a game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at Boone Pickens Stadium. OSU won 63-7. Mandatory Credit: Nathan J. Fish-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Texas Tech, 41-31.

Tennessee (8)

Sep 10, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive coordinator Alex Golesh (left) and quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) celebrate as they leave the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium. Tennessee won 34-27 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Beat LSU, 40-13.

Ole Miss (9)

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

Beat Vanderbilt, 52-28.

Penn State (10)

Nov 16, 2013; University Park, PA, USA; General view of a Penn State Nittany Lions helmet prior to the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Bye week

Oregon (12)

Fans pack the stands of the Oregon Spring Game Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Autzen Stadium.

Beat Arizona, 49-22.

UCLA (19)

Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) goes for a first down in the second half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Utah, 42-32.

North Carolina State (14)

Sep 17, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Demie-Sumo-Karngbaye (0) reacts after making a first down during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Florida State, 42-32.

Wake Forest (15)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) gets ready to celebrate during the fourth quarter Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Wake Forest defeated Rutgers 38-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Beat Army, 45-10.

Texas Christian (18)

Oct 23, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs running back Zach Evans (6) runs the ball while being tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) during the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Kansas, 38-31.

Kansas State (20)

Oct 1, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Nate Matlack (97) tries to tackle Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Donovan Smith (7) during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Iowa State, 10-9.

Mississippi State (23)

Oct 8, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) looks to pass against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Arkansas, 40-17.

Syracuse (21)

Oct 1, 2022; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers shakes hands with Wagner Seahawks head coach Tom Masella after defeating the Wagner Seahawks at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Bye week.

Utah (11)

Sep 24, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) catches a touchdown pass against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Lost to UCLA, 38-31.

Kansas (20)

Kansas redshirt running back Torrey Locklin (12) recovers a muffed punt by Iowa State during the third quarter of Saturday’s game inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Lost to TCU, 38-31.

Cincinnati (NR)

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS – SEPTEMBER 03: K.J Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks hugs Ben Bryant #6 of the Cincinnati Bearcats after the game at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bearcats 31-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Beat South Florida, 28-24.

Kentucky (13)

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops speaks during a news conference for the Vrbo Citrus Bowl, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla.

211231 Citrus Iowa Kentucky Presser 003 Jpg

Lost to South Carolina, 24-14.

Baylor (22)

Jan 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda reacts in the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Bye week.

Texas (NR)

Oct 9, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Oklahoma, 49-0.

North Carolina (NR)

Oct 8, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown on the sidelines against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Beat Miami (FL), 27-24.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire